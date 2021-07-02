Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at C$1.60 on Tuesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.