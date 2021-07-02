Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

