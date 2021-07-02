Aumann (ETR:AAG) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Aumann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Aumann stock opened at €17.48 ($20.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.97. The stock has a market cap of $266.57 million and a P/E ratio of -13.29. Aumann has a 12-month low of €8.78 ($10.33) and a 12-month high of €17.88 ($21.04).

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

