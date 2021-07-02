Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $410.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $385.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

NASDAQ FB opened at $354.39 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,326,020 shares of company stock worth $747,859,261 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

