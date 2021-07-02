Unity Software (NYSE:U) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.24. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $3,366,299.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,944,001.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,481,508.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 736,544 shares of company stock valued at $68,990,685.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Unity Software by 494.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

