AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 251.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 161.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

