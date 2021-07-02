Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of AIMC opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.