Oppenheimer Comments on Gladstone Capital Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Capital in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

