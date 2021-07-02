Apria (NYSE:APR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

APR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.62 million and a PE ratio of 0.60.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

