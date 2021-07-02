Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%.

KIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

