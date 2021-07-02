Barrington Research Comments on ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ATI Physical Therapy in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

