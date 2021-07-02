Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Valley National Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

