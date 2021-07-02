Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens & Northern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CZNC opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $398.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,358 shares of company stock worth $83,634 in the last ninety days. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

