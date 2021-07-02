The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $85.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.10.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.68 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.49.
In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $42,013,303 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Further Reading: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.