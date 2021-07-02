The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $85.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.10.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.68 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.49.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $42,013,303 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

