Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Trading Down 1.6%

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 165,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 820,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Xcelerate Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XCRT)

Xcelerate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.