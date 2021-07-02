Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

JKHY opened at $164.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 18.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

