Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACB opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. Analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.