VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Up 57.5% in June

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,705,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. VNUE has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

