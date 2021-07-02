BlackFinch Spring VCT Ltd (LON:BFSP) Insider Reuben Wilcock Acquires 3,278 Shares

BlackFinch Spring VCT Ltd (LON:BFSP) insider Reuben Wilcock purchased 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £3,015.76 ($3,940.11).

LON BFSP opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.13) on Friday. BlackFinch Spring VCT Ltd has a one year low of GBX 86.50 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.04.

