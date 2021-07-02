Phil White Buys 19,136 Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Stock

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Phil White purchased 19,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £9,950.72 ($13,000.68).

Shares of LON:CAR opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.82. The company has a market capitalization of £41.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. Carclo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 72 ($0.94).

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

