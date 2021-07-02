Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Grows By 59.5%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KNYJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised KONE Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.