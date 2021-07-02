Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Libertas Partners restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,554.47 ($20.31).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,438 ($18.79) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,370.99. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a market capitalization of £72.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last quarter, insiders bought 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.