International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 181 ($2.36) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

