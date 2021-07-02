Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT Raised to $92.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

SGMS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

SGMS opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.12. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $80.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.24.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,375,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,521,000 after buying an additional 183,983 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 84,547 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

