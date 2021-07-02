Royal Bank of Canada Increases Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target to $28.00

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.82. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

