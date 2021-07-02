Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates Neutral Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 158.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.
NYSE BP opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,557 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BP by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 137,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 503,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
