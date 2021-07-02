Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates Neutral Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 158.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE BP opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,557 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BP by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 137,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 503,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.