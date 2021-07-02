Contrasting Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) & Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Trustmark alerts:

60.6% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Trustmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trustmark and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 25.67% 11.02% 1.17% Solera National Bancorp 39.32% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Trustmark has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trustmark and Solera National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 2 0 0 2.00 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trustmark presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.01%. Given Trustmark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and Solera National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $754.95 million 2.63 $160.02 million $2.56 12.24 Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million 2.07 $5.93 million N/A N/A

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Summary

Trustmark beats Solera National Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; and treasury management services. In addition, the company provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management. Further, it offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 174 full-service branches and 12 limited service branches; and 230 automated teller machines and 34 interactive teller machines. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.