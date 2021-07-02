Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) PT Lowered to $81.00

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 31.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Shares of AGPPF opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $155.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.76.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.