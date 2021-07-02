$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

