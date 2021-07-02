JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $310.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.
Shares of PSA opened at $300.34 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $305.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,136,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
