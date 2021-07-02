JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $310.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.

Shares of PSA opened at $300.34 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $305.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,136,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

