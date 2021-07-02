Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

