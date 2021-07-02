Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €850.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €774.45 ($911.12).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER opened at €739.20 ($869.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €719.46. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.