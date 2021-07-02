Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.19. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

