Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MEDNAX, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

MD opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after acquiring an additional 705,924 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,875 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 46.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,388 shares during the last quarter.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

