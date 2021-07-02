Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Decreased by B. Riley

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Century Aluminum in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

CENX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CENX opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

