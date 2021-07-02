Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ecolab Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $209.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of -47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.48. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 21,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ecolab by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 309,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,301,000 after purchasing an additional 109,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

