Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$363.36.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$95.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$208.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$68.45 and a 12 month high of C$100.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.