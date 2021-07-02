British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Buys 39,485 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter acquired 39,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Simon Carter acquired 15,996 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, with a total value of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17).

On Friday, May 14th, Simon Carter acquired 29 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £149.93 ($195.88).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 505.80 ($6.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 515.67. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLND. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 480 ($6.27).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

