Simon Carter Buys 15,996 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter bought 15,996 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17).

On Thursday, July 1st, Simon Carter purchased 39,485 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65).

On Friday, May 14th, Simon Carter purchased 29 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £149.93 ($195.88).

British Land stock opened at GBX 505.80 ($6.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 515.67. The firm has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. British Land Company Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s payout ratio is -0.08%.

BLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 480 ($6.27).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

