Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Insider Sells £419,283.15 in Stock

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 121.70 ($1.59) on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 405.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.91 ($2.27).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

