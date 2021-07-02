Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Insider Sells £419,283.15 in Stock

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).
Shares of VOD opened at GBX 121.70 ($1.59) on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 405.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
