John Rennocks Buys 2,804 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider John Rennocks bought 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £6,280.96 ($8,206.11).

Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.36. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 166 ($2.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The company has a market capitalization of £498.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.93. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.