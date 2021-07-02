Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 352035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

