Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,519 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,241% compared to the average volume of 486 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.74. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The business’s revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after buying an additional 256,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,182,000 after purchasing an additional 362,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 299,322 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

