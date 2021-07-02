Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $121.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Paychex traded as high as $108.27 and last traded at $108.20, with a volume of 17714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.30.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

About Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

