Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 5th

Sports Ventures Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AKICU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 5th. Sports Ventures Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Sports Ventures Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKICU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKICU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,386,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,000,000.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

