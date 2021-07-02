Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 7th

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:MCADU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of MCADU stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

In other Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II news, CEO Suying Liu sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCADU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $213,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $4,078,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

