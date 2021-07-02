Comtech Telecommunications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,575 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,908% compared to the typical daily volume of 178 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $672.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

