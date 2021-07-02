Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price hoisted by CIBC to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATD.B. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.93.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$45.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$47.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

