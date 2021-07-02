Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AD.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE AD.UN opened at C$16.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$762.11 million and a PE ratio of 7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$17.30.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

