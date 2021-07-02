Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $87.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.03. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITO. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 313,182 shares during the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

